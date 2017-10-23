Two Arrested Over Nightclub Murder In Liverpool

A man and woman have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Liverpool clubber who was stabbed to death on Saturday night.

Merseyside Police detectives investigating a murder in Liverpool City Centre on Saturday, 21 October have arrested a man and a woman in connection with the offence.

A 20-year-old man from Anfield was arrested on suspicion of murder and a 19-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both have been taken to a police station for questioning by detectives.

The victim has been confirmed as 21-year-old Sam Cook from Crosby.

A Home Office Post Mortem has confirmed that Sam died from a single stab wound to the heart. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the weapon used.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives on (0151) 7774814 or (0151) 7775065, call 101 quoting incident 1254, or you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously and for free, on 0800 555 111.