Two Held After Shotgun Found in Alleyway

Two people have been arrested after a shotgun was found hidden in an alleyway on Merseyside.

The 23-year-old man and the 54-year-old woman were arrested inside a house in Upper Mann Street, Dingle, after officers carried out a pre-planned firearms warrant shortly before 11pm.

They have been taken to a police station where they will be interviewed on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

Detectives and patrols are at scene and crime scene investigators are carrying out forensic examinations where the shotgun was found.

Anyone with information about firearms in their community can leave information on the force’s gun crime hotline 0800 230 0600.