Two Men Hurt In Double Shooting

Two men are in hospital after being shot in the legs in Huyton last night (Mon 12th).

Emergency services were called to a property on Lincombe Road at around 9.20pm following reports that two males had been shot.

Officers attended and two males, both in their 20’s were found to have suffered injuries to their legs consistent with being shot with a shotgun.

They have been taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries, which are described as non-life threatening.

The victims were believed to have been outside the property when a car approached and shots were fired a short time later. No-one else was injured and armed police attended to carry out a search of the area.

Extensive enquiries are being carried out to establish the full circumstances of what happened and house-to-house and CCTV enquiries are ongoing.

Chief Inspector Mike Barrett said: “This was a brazen attack and we are determined to bring the person or people responsible to justice.

"This is the very early stages of the investigation and we are keeping an open mind, but we believe the attack to be targeted.

"We will not tolerate the use of guns on the streets of Huyton or anywhere in Merseyside and we will do all we can to protect communities from the criminals who use them.

"I would urge anyone who has any information which could help us with our inquiries to come forward so we can take those responsible off the streets and put them before the courts. We will act on all information given to us. We are also keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a car making off at speed from the area at the time of the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the gun crime hotline on 0800 230 0600, @MerPolCC, 101 quoting number 1040 or @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111. You can also use their online form anonymously: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information-online.