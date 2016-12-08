Christmas and New Year on Heart!
Christmas Eve
2100 – 0100: Mark Wright’s Christmas Party Classics
Mark’s got the soundtrack to your Christmas Eve party sorted. Big tunes right the way through to the big day!
Christmas Day
1000 – 1300: Stephen Mulhern & Emma Willis
Get the presents out, start unwrapping and listen to Stephen & Emma on Christmas morning. There’s a festive edition of the ‘I Love You’ game… all your fav Christmas songs… and Stephen eats Christmas food he really doesn’t like!
1300 – 1600: Christmas Lunch with JK & Lucy
Little Mix talk Christmas at their place, Jamie Oliver tells you what to do with the Christmas left overs, the Queen does a speech… and Olly Murs joins Lucy for the last hour whilst you tuck into your Brussels sprouts!
1900 – 2200: Jason Donovan’s Christmas Party
JD turns up the festive Feel-Good with two hours of big Christmas party tunes. So get you off your backside and dance off that turkey!
Boxing Day
1800 – 1900: Robbie Williams at Heart Live with Diet Coke
Hear our exclusive gig with Robbie Williams recorded live at Under The Bridge, London on December 19th . Kat chats to Robbie backstage… and hear that awesome '2 Become 1' duet with Emma Bunton!
2100 – 2200: Heart Live with Emeli Sande
Live tracks from our very special Emeli Sande gig, recorded at an intimate London venue in September. Emeli also talks to Toby about her number 1 album ‘Long Live The Angels’.
New Year’s Eve
1800 – 0100: Heart’s Non-Stop New Year’s Eve with Mark Wright & Zoe Hardman
NO NEWS… NO ADS… Just the biggest NYE party tracks in the mix!
So don’t queue for ages and pay triple fare for a cab home – stay in and party with Mark & Zoe at your place instead!
Mon 2nd January
1000 – 1800: The Heart 100!
YOU’VE told us your favourite Feel-Good songs of the last six years and today we count them down from 100 – 1! But what will be YOUR number 1 Feel-Good song of the decade?
