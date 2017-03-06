Watch As Ed Sheeran Chats To Sian Welby and Performs These Exclusive Live Tracks
The man of the moment visited Heart and gave some unique performances of tracks from his new album, Divide.
He's the man on everybody's lips and in everybody's earphones right now - Ed Sheeran!
The 26-year-old 'Shape Of You' singer visited Heart HQ for a chat with Sian Welby and for an series of incredible live performances of tracks from his brand new album, Divide.
Have a watch of the special performances here...
Ed Sheeran performs Castle On The Hill
03:40
Ed Sheeran performs Galway Girl
02:23
Ed Sheeran performs How Would You Feel
04:17
Ed Sheeran performs What Do I Know
03:13
Tune into Sian Welby's show on Heart between 7-10 this week to hear more from Ed including these amazing live performances...and one on a kazoo!
