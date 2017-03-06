Watch As Ed Sheeran Chats To Sian Welby and Performs These Exclusive Live Tracks

The man of the moment visited Heart and gave some unique performances of tracks from his new album, Divide.

Ed Sheeran and Sian Welby

He's the man on everybody's lips and in everybody's earphones right now - Ed Sheeran!

The 26-year-old 'Shape Of You' singer visited Heart HQ for a chat with Sian Welby and for an series of incredible live performances of tracks from his brand new album, Divide.

Have a watch of the special performances here...

Play

Ed Sheeran performs Castle On The Hill

03:40

Play

Ed Sheeran performs Galway Girl

02:23

Play

Ed Sheeran performs How Would You Feel

04:17

Play

Ed Sheeran performs What Do I Know

03:13

Tune into Sian Welby's show on Heart between 7-10 this week to hear more from Ed including these amazing live performances...and one on a kazoo!

