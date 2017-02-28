Burghley House Fined Heavily For Butler Death

Peterborough: New Advice From Whirlpool
Whirlpool: New Advice To Customers After New Intervention From Peterborough Trading Standards
The operations team behind Burghley House have been sentenced over the death of a butler on their premises.
Arthur Mellar was crushed in 2014 by a luggage lift at the stately home in Stamford, while he was trying to free a trapped bag.
Peterborough Crown Court heard how a luggage lift was being used in the private area of Burghley House.
As Mr Mellar wrestled with the stuck bag, the lift fell down and caught him between the lift cage and the bannister of the stairwell housing the lift.
Examination of the lift showed that it hadn't been fitted with a slack rope detector.
The Health and Safety Executive, who were prosecuting, said a competent lift engineer should have noticed the lift was faulty.
Burghley House Preservation Trust Limited pleaded guilty to breaching the Health and Safety at Work Act.
They were fined £266,000 and ordered to pay costs of £16,863.
Whirlpool: New Advice To Customers After New Intervention From Peterborough Trading Standards
Real Time Journey Information Cash Awarded To Help RNIB Visitors In Peterborough
RSPCA Helping With The Investigation
360 businesses have been named and shamed for underpaying thousands of workers a total of almost £1million.
10am - 1pm
Text 'HEART' to 82122
Now playing: Non-stop hit music
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart.
Get some great ideas on how to advertise your business on radio, online and on mobile.
Comments