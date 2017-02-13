Crash On A16 In Crowland Kills Two

By Bev Rimmer, 13th February 2017, 10:26

Two people, involved in a collision on the A16 in Crowland this morning, have died.

Lincolnshire Police have said a woman, in her 70s, and a man, whose age isn't known yet, were killed when a silver Peugeot 206 car and a lorry collided.

It happened at around 4.40 am between Crowland and Cowbit. 

The road is closed in both directions up to the A47 at Eye, and police say it will remain shut until at least the early afternoon. 

Family members of the victims are being told. 

Lincs Police have asked any witnesses to the crash to call them on 101.

