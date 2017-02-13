Crash On A16 In Crowland Kills Two

Greater Anglia Sets Out 10 Year Plan
Greater Anglia has set out the key East Anglian rail infrastructure upgrade priorities which it believes need to be delivered over the next decade.
Two people, involved in a collision on the A16 in Crowland this morning, have died.
Lincolnshire Police have said a woman, in her 70s, and a man, whose age isn't known yet, were killed when a silver Peugeot 206 car and a lorry collided.
It happened at around 4.40 am between Crowland and Cowbit.
The road is closed in both directions up to the A47 at Eye, and police say it will remain shut until at least the early afternoon.
Family members of the victims are being told.
Lincs Police have asked any witnesses to the crash to call them on 101.
Funding Gap To Fill And Regeneration Planned - Public To Have Say Now
Victim Described As 25-35, 6' Tall And With Strawberry Blonde Ponytail
If you're on a date, or in asocial situation that's uncomfortable, you can now Ask For Angela around Cambridgeshire.
