It's seriously the funniest thing you'll see today!

Once they've been pampered, it's only fair to give them a bit of TLC. After all, it's tough work collecting all the tennis balls from the local park and sleeping all day while you work.

So what more do they deserve? A nice lovely blow dry once in a while! It sounds simple but nothing could be stranger…

A video posted by JessRonaGrooming (@jessronagrooming) onDec 5, 2015 at 3:22pm PST

Okay we lied, it's exactly what you'd expect: BRILLIANT!

A video posted by JessRonaGrooming (@jessronagrooming) onDec 7, 2015 at 12:02am PST

A video posted by JessRonaGrooming (@jessronagrooming) onDec 3, 2015 at 11:54pm PST

So next time you take your pride and joy to the groomers, just remember they're actually having a lovely time and probably would like a massage included next time.

A video posted by JessRonaGrooming (@jessronagrooming) onDec 9, 2015 at 12:46am PST

A video posted by JessRonaGrooming (@jessronagrooming) onNov 15, 2015 at 9:45pm PST

Look at those ears flapping in the wind. It's like a scene from a 90s pop video.

We just want to take them home... they're so cute!

A video posted by JessRonaGrooming (@jessronagrooming) onNov 11, 2015 at 10:04pm PST

A video posted by JessRonaGrooming (@jessronagrooming) onAug 27, 2015 at 11:01pm PDT

And as a special treat, here's @marniethedog receiving the same treatment with an Adele soundtrack! It's exactly the way Adele would have happened her music would be used for.

A video posted by JessRonaGrooming (@jessronagrooming) onNov 5, 2015 at 9:45am PST

All of these videos have been taken by the Dog-Grooming Instagrammer @jessronagrooming , we'll definitely be following her from now on!