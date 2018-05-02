London's spectacular floating festival is back!

London On Water is returning to St Katherine Docks in London from 10th=12th May.

Now in its fourth year, London On-Water is London’s Spectacular Floating Festival & On-Water Boat Show.

Held between 10th - 12th May 2018 at the Central Marina of St. Katharine Docks, right next to The Tower of London & Tower Bridge, London On-Water 2018 will feature everything from paddleboards to superyachts, cruise holidays to waterfront properties and sports boats to sports cars!

LONDON ON-WATER 2018 - FEATURES:

Some of the great features of London’s spectacular Floating Festival & On-Water Boat Show include:

* Boats and Yachts of all sizes, from Paddleboards to Superyachts

* Sailing Holidays, Cruise Holidays & Yacht Charters

* Spectacular Floating Village with Retail Outlets

* Floating Champagne & Oyster Bar

* Over 30 Super Restaurants, Pubs & Cafes + Food Court

* Great Live Music on the Floating Village & on Marble Quay, plus:

* FREE Big-Screen Presentations and Networking Parties on: Luxury Yachts, Car & Boats, Sailing & Cruise Ship Holidays Watersports & Getting on-the-Water

PRIZE DRAWS FOR ALL SHOW VISITORS

In addition, ALL Show Visitors are entered into two prize draws to WIN:

* A fantastic Yacht Charter Holiday for two in the Caribbean courtesy of DREAM YACHT CHARTERS

* A wonderful St Lucia Waterfront Villa Holiday for two in the Caribbean courtesy of THE LANDINGS

London On-Water is a fantastic day out for all the family. Come and join us at St. Katharine Docks for 3 days of fun!

10th - 12th May 2018

2-FOR-1 TICKETS JUST £10

Senior Citizens and Under-18’s Free

Tickets valid on all three days of the show

Show open from: 11am - 7pm

For tickets and more information, click here.