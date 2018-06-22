Tickets now on sale for Years & Years huge Brighton show!
22 June 2018, 09:00
The band's Palo Santo world tour will be stopping off at the Brighton Centre on 4th December.
As Years & Years prepare to release their hotly anticipated second album ‘Palo Santo’ on July 6th, they have announced their biggest ever UK and European run of tour dates which includes a massive show at the Brighton Centre.
The last few months have seen Years & Years once again rise to the very forefront of British pop. With current single ‘If You’re Over Me’ currently continuing its thrilling ascent up the charts, the Olly-Alexander-fronted trio have never felt so unstoppable.
This tour is set to be unmissable so don't wait to grab your seats for their date in Brighton this December 4th!