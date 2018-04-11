Ex Teacher Jailed For Child Sex Offences

A former teacher from Wiltshire has been jailed for historic child sex offences against children in Plymouth.

Paul Ruth, 52, admitted 17 non recent offences, including sexual assault on a child under 13 by touching, indecent assault and committing an act of gross indecency in front of a child.

The charges relate to six victims, with offences being committed in Plymouth between 1991 and 2009.

Ruth, of Finnis Road in Wiltshire, was jailed for 12 years at Plymouth Crown Court.

He was arrested on 27 December 2016 after turning himself into police in Plymouth after he became aware that an allegation had been made against him. At the station he told police he had been abusing children and wanted help.

A police investigation was launched and it was established that Ruth had worked with children in various capacities over three decades, having previously been a school governor, a teaching assistant, a boxing coach and a cadet instructor in locations across Plymouth and Devon.

Enquiries were undertaken and police identified a number of individuals who had suffered abuse by Ruth.

Detective Inspector Stephanie Blundell, of the Public Protection Unit in Plymouth, said “Ruth is a manipulative individual who groomed his victims and those around him to provide him with the opportunities to commit offences against children who he was entrusted to protect.

“His crimes are an abhorrent abuse of the trust placed in him and we praise the courage of the victims in this case for the strength they have demonstrated in coming forward.

“This case is demonstrative of our commitment to getting justice for victims no matter how much time has passed since the offences happened. I would encourage anyone who has been affected by this case to contact police, quoting enquiry number EN/17129/17.”