Men Jailed For Plymouth Robbery

Three men have been jailed for a total of 11 years and 9 months for a robbery at a shop in Plymouth.

Philip Hogan, aged 31 from Devonport, Mahammed Rahman, aged 35 from Devonport, and Mark Barker, aged 34 from Devonport, all admitted robbing the Kwik store on Albert Road in April.

Rahman also pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article.

They were each sentenced to three years and nine months in prison.

The court heard how they went in to the shop around 10.30pm on 27thApril this year, where Rahman threatened the shop worker with a knife.

The men managed to get away with hundreds of pounds from the store till.

Detective Constable John-Paul Eccles said: “As can be seen from the footage, this was a very violent incident in which a knife was used to threaten a shop worker.

“The local policing team, response officers, the tactical policing team and Devonport CID worked closely together to quickly identify the three suspects involved. Hogan and Rahman were arrested shortly after with Barker being arrested two weeks later.

“We would also like to thank the local community who provided information which led to the discovery of the till and subsequent clothing used by the three offenders.

“The victim was left shaken and scared by this incident and I hope that today’s sentence offers reassurance that justice has been served and incidents like this will not be tolerated.”