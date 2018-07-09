Three arrested over Plymouth stabbing

9 July 2018, 14:29

Three men have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Plymouth.

A man in his 20's was attacked in Cromer Walk, Southway, on Friday 29 June.

He was taken to hospital to receive urgent treatment for his injuries and remains in a critical but stable condition.

A 24-year-old man from Plymouth, a 32-year-old man from Ivybridge and a 33-year-old man from Plymouth have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and are currently in police custody.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has any information is asked to contact police on 101@dc.police.uk or call 101 quoting CR/057803/18.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

