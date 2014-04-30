Public File - Wales

Each local commercial radio station in the UK has requirements in respect of its music and local content, such as news, speech levels etc. These requirements are set out in the station "Format", a document issued by Ofcom, the UK’s radio regulator.

News Bulletin schedule



Heart 105-106 broadcasts locally produced news bulletins hourly between 0600 and 1900 including the extended 6am news 12 minute nightly news show at 1845 weekdays, and between 0600 and 1200 at weekends. In addition to these, news containing nationally produced content, is broadcast hourly at all other times with the exception of during the Big Top 40 Show.

See the latest local news stories http://www.heart.co.uk/southwales/news/local/

The Heart 105 – 106 News Team



Regional News Editor: Paula Hughes

Email: Paula.Hughes@thisisglobal.com

Telephone 02920 942940 (Cardiff Newsroom) 01978 722 230 (Wrexham Newsroom)

Deputy Regional News Editor: Steve Francis

Senior Broadcast Journalist: Sion Pritchard

Journalists: Danny Hayes, Tom Phipps, Mike Hughes

All Journalists can be contacted via email on firstname.surname@thisisglobal.com

Heart 105-106's Programme Schedule

Heart 105-106 programme schedule can be found http://www.heart.co.uk/southwales/on-air/ This includes details of all the shows for the coming week as well as quick links to all the DJ pages.

Pre-recorded Output

Friday evenings between 1900 and 2100, Saturday afternoons between 1700 and 2100, Sunday mornings between 0600 and 1200, and Sunday evenings 1900 to 2200 are pre-recorded.



The amount of local programming per day produced by the station

Heart 105-106 weekday output from 6am-10am, 4pm to 7pm and weekends from 1pm until 5pm (Saturday) and 12pm until 4pm (Sunday) is produced and presented from our local studios, based in Cardiff. Off-peak programming (such as Toby Anstis, Matt Wilkinson, Club Classics, Sian Welby, Kat Shoob, Emma Bunton, Mark Wright, Stephen & Emma, JK & Lucy, Jason Donovan and The Big Top 40 Show is produced at various studios owned and operated by Heart 105-106's parent company, Global Radio Holdings Limited.



Ofcom Localness Guidelines

Ofcom, the government regulator with responsibilities for local radio, has produced localness guidelines that this station adheres to. These guidelines can be read here: http://stakeholders.ofcom.org.uk/broadcasting/radio/localness/localness-guidelines

In addition, all local radio stations have written 'formats' that they must follow at all times. You can read ours here: www.ofcom.org.uk/static/radiolicensing/amfm/analogue-main.htm





Events / Charities support

Heart supports Global’s Make Some Noise, which is run by Global Charities, part of Global, the media and entertainment group, home of 8 of the best loved and biggest commercial radio stations.

The aim of Global’s Make Some Noise is to help disadvantaged children and young people across the UK. These youngsters may be affected by illness, disability, bereavement or lack of opportunity.

Global’s Make Some Noise raises money through a variety of means, including an annual appeal day, overseas trekking challenges, running events and other on-air fundraising initiatives.

Global’s Make Some Noise is an appeal operated by Global Charities, a registered charity in England & Wales (1091657) & Scotland (SC041475), find out more about our work at makesomenoise.com or email contact@makesomenoise.com

Heart also acts as the media partner for Cancer Research's Race for Life series of events. Cancer Research UK is the world's leading charity dedicated to beating cancer through research. We promote Race for Life across each of our Heart radio stations, supporting almost 200 events and 500,000 participants.

Heart 105-106’s Playlist

Station Format

http://www.ofcom.org.uk/static/radiolicensing/html/radio-stations/analogue/analogue-main.htm

Station Contact Details

Studio Telephone Number 0345 6888877



Station Contact Number 02920 315100



Traffic & Travel Number 0345 6888877



Text Number 82122



Text Messages: Start your message with WALES.



News Contact Number 02920 942940



Sales Contact Number 02920 315100

Managing Editor Contact Number: 02920 942931

Comment or Complain about the station

If you would like to comment or make a complaint about Heart 105-106, please email Gareth.Setter@thisisglobal.com providing details of your comment or complaint, and our programming team will help with your enquiry.

Heart TV



Heart TV is licensed and regulated by the Office of Communications (Ofcom) under Television Licensable Content Service License No. 1658.



The licensee operating Heart TV is Global Music Television Ltd, which is a subsidiary of Global Radio UK Ltd. Both companies are based at 30 Leicester Square, London WC2H 7LA.



Heart TV can be contacted in the following ways:



• via post at 30 Leicester Square, London WC2H 7LA



• via email at tv@heart.co.uk



• or via telephone number: 020 7766 6000



Ofcom can be contacted via post as follows:



Ofcom

Television Broadcast Licensing (5th Floor)

Riverside House

2a Southwark Bridge Road

London

SE1 9HA



In addition, viewers can correspond with Ofcom via its website at:



http://ask.ofcom.org.uk/



Heart TV may from time to time offer viewers the opportunity to enter competitions using Premium Rate Telephony Services.



If you think there is a problem with our Premium Rate Services or would like to make a complaint, please call our customer service line on:



03333 212196



Alternatively, you can write to us. Please send your query to: Premium Rate Manager, Global Radio Limited, 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA.



Global Radio, the parent company of Heart TV is registered with the Premium Rate Services regulator, PhonepayPlus. Our registration number is: ORG832-96388-41101.