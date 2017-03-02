Can Find Three Sick Patients In This 1800s Puzzle? It's Nearly Impossible!

By Hollie Borland, 2nd March 2017, 15:56

What's better than a brainteaser? A vintage brainteaser of course!

19th Century Quiz Playbuzz

Comments

Some clever cloggs over on quiz website Playbuzz has decided to give us a history lesson, as well as test our brains with the ultimate test. 

This time, quizzers are being asked to find three ill patients in a drawing of a 19th century hospital. According to the site, only one percent of the population can find them (although we can't verify the accuracy of this claim!). Are you eagle-eyed enough to be the amongst the few?

Read more: Can You Find All TWELVE Soldiers Hiding In The Jungle?

 

Recently Played Tracks

To listen live, choose your preferred location:

Go

Stay tuned...

Watch heart TV

  • Now playing: Non-stop hit music

Don't Miss

Heart VIP

Local

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Follow Heart on Twitter