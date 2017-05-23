Wall Or Lake? Internet Left Baffled Over This Optical Illusion
Forget about the blue and black or gold and white dress because the lake or wall debate is back to stress us out.
You may remember the optical illusion you can see above - is it a lake at the foot of the mountains or is it a wall?
Now the dilemma is back with this brand new conundrum circulating the internet.
Read more: Can You Find All TWELVE Soldiers Hiding In The Jungle?
We are so confused Is this a river or a wall? pic.twitter.com/OdCIHtaySN— Jodel (@jodelapp) May 19, 2017
"We can’t be certain," Jodel writes on Facebook. "The longer you think, the less clear it. What do you think?”
Some people looking at the photograph may see the block of solid colour in front of the mountain range is a wall, due to it's angle against the grass.
However, thanks to the decking on the left, just to the right of the orange block, some people believe it's a boat floating on the lake.
On Facebook, Gustaf Stanko says: "Schrödinger's wall. As long as you weren't in it you don't know if it's a wall, or a river. Or both."
Another user wrote: "River. Explains the wooden boat landing on the left of the picture. Wall would fade, and the angle is not true."
Hmm... We think we'll leave this one to you, thank you very much.
Recently Played Tracks
To listen live, choose your preferred station:
Stay tuned...
-
Now playing: The best feel good music
Don't Miss
Watch This Beautiful Marriage Proposal On A Crowded Train
Incredible Moment Girl On A Night Out Joins Busker And Stuns Crowd
Moment 10-Year-Old Boy Sees In Colour For The First Time Will Make You Cry
These Doctor Who Meets Mister Men Books Are The Coolest!
Gallery Pregnant Celebs: Comedian Kevin Hart and Wife Eniko Parrish Are Expecting!
Gallery Celebrity Engagements: Stevie Wonder Is Set To Marry His Third Wife
Gallery Top Of The Chops! Celebrity Hair Do-Overs
Gallery Celebrity Splits: Leonardo DiCaprio Splits From Nina Agdal
Gallery New Celebrity Parents: 'Emmerdale' star Lucy Pargeter and partner have had twins!
Join Heart Bingo Today!
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Heart's Feel-Good Songs
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Local
Win With Heart
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Comments