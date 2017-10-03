Global's Presenters Recreate 'BOYS' By Charlie XCX For Make Some Noise And IT's Hilarious!

The likes of Mark Wright and Stephen Mulhern showed off their most smouldering looks for the parody video.

Mark Wright, Stephen Mulhern, Toby Anstis and Jamie Theakston have joined forces with some of Global's most loved presenters to recreate a hilarious parody of Boys by Charlie XCX.

The all-pink video sees the Heart presenters showing off their best moves and giving their blue steel poses in order to raise money for Global's Make Some Noise.

The homage also features Heart’s Mark Wright showing off his keepie-uppie skills while Stephen Mulhern performs his best card trick to the camera.

Elsewhere in parody of the iconic music video opens with Classic FM’s Alan Titchmarsh peeking at the camera from behind a bunch of flowers. Capital’s Roman Kemp rolling around with a cute French bulldog, and Radio X’s Chris Moyles getting tangled up in some balloon letters.

Other scenes show Capital’s Marvin Humes lifting some weights before pouring water all over himself in homage to Jack Antonoff’s cameo in Charli XCX’s video, Capital XTRA’s Tim Westwood spraying silly string against a graffiti backdrop, and Classic FM’s Aled Jones throwing cake at the camera.

Global’s Make Some Noise gives a voice and a lifeline to small projects that are doing inspiring work to help disadvantaged youngsters, but are struggling to be heard.

The grant-giving charity gives these initiatives a platform to tell their story, helping youngsters who are living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

Since 2014, Global’s Make Some Noise has raised more than £7 million and promoted 135 incredible charities and projects. Global is home to the country’s most loved commercial radio brands including Heart, Capital and Classic FM, and together its media brands reach more than 30 million people every week.

Global’s Make Some Noise supports youngsters living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. On October 6th the fourth annual appeal day will see all Global’s stations come together to celebrate the projects Global’s Make Some Noise supports with special guests, presenter challenges and money can’t buy prizes.

Global’s Make Some Noise is asking people in schools, workplaces and anywhere else around the UK to wear their loudest clothes on Make Some Noise Day.