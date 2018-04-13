Thanks to you, we’re changing lives!

See how your donations are helping to change the lives of young people across the U.K.

Over the past 12 months, you’ve been dressing up, baking cakes, taking on some extreme challenges all to raise money and help Heart support Global’s Make Some Noise.

It’s thanks to your amazing efforts that Global’s Make Some Noise has been able to give out a staggering £2,500,500 to 33 special small projects, so they can continue their life-changing work with youngsters and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

Your generous donations will help us provide:

15,088 hours of support for youngsters living with disability

4,340 hours of much-needed help for young carers

4,772 hours of counselling for children experiencing illness or bereavement

4,679 hours of support for young people and their families affected by suicide and homelessness, and so much more.

We’ll also be funding 67 roles at the charities, and paying for specialist equipment - including a 3D printer to create models of children’s hearts for surgeons to study ahead of surgery, and a sensory library for children affected by sight loss.

Thanks to you, Global’s Make Some Noise will be able to help almost 17,000 children and young people up and down the country over the next two years.