The Children’s Liver Disease Foundation (CLDF)

Supports young people up to the age of 25 who are affected by liver disease.

Childhood liver disease is a rare medical condition which has no cure and requires a lifetime of care. It’s a complex illness which many young people struggle to talk about, leaving teenagers feeling confused and alone. Many parents of children with liver disease are forced to reduce their working hours to care for their child, or have to leave work altogether.

The Children’s Liver Disease Foundation aims to support young people and their families, educate and raise awareness of the condition, and fund medical research. It provides a tailored support service for young people and their families whenever they need it.

Jamie was 9 years old when he was diagnosed with a rare liver disease. He said: “When I was waiting for one of my hospital appointments I met Rich from CLDF. He told me about Breakaway, a residential trip where I could go on high ropes and do a 24 hour survival course. It sounded great so I said I wanted to come. It was just as good as I thought it would be! I met other people like me who have a liver condition. It’s great when you realise that you’re not the only one. We can all support each other and that’s a good thing.”

Global’s Make Some Noise proudly supports CLDF’s Young People and Family Events Programme: a mix of activities and residentials designed for parents and children to meet other families similarly affected at various locations across the UK.