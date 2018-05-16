How to join in with The Great Get Together

Over the weekend of 22-24th June 2018, people up and down the country are coming together with their communities for The Great Get Together, to have fun, to unite, and to prove that we have more in common than divides us.

Up and down the country, events will be taking place over the weekend bringing communities together to celebrate all we have in common.

A Great Get Together can be anything you want it to be as long as it’s bringing people together. What matters is that we have fun and bring our communities closer together.

How you can get involved?

You can join in here we will keep you updated with all the latest information about how you can get involved, what is happening near you as well as ideas and resources to help you plan your own Get Together.

Download a free pack filled with everything you need to start planning your Get Together, including downloadable posters, leaflets and social media banners to help spread the word.

If you're already planning event, please register it here so that it appears on our interactive map of Great Get Together events up and down the country.

Take a look at the map to see what's already going on around the country.

Who's involved

Communities are already planning events up and down the country including village fetes, street barbeques, picnics, iftars and dog walks. Jo's home of Yorkshire are throwing parties with different streets that don’t already know each other, opening up mosques to local communities to share evening meals, and even holding a fun run.

Partner organisations up and down country are preparing too. Partners include the Royal British Legion, The Scouts, The WI and Airbnb. RSPB are opening up their nature reserves, Tesco are opening up space in their stores for communities to come together, and the Olympic Park is gearing up for an incredible Sunday of sport and music.

Our inspiration

The Great Get Together is inspired by Jo Cox MP, who was killed on 16 June 2016. Last year, on the anniversary of Jo's murder, we came together to celebrate everything we have in common, by holding street parties and other community events. This year the weekend falls on what would have been Jo's 44th birthday.

Those who took part told us it made a real difference - 59% of people said that until that weekend they didn’t know their neighbours, and 83% who took part met someone new. An awesome 78% of people said they even felt more hopeful about Britain after the weekend! Right now it can feel like our country is divided, but when we spend time together, we always recognise that we have more in common.

This weekend is inspired by Jo Cox, but we expect people to take part for many different reasons. It will be strictly nonpartisan and open to all.