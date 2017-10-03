WATCH! Tom Daley Puts Toby Anstis Through His Paces With A 30 METRE DIVE!

Toby has been inspired by the thousands of you fundraising to raise £30 for Heart's 30 in 30!

Olympic diver Tom Daley has been putting our very own Toby Anstis through his paces to complete a challenging dive of his own!

The presenter has been attempting to raise £30 in 30 days as part of Heart's 30 in 30, which aims to raise money to help change young lives across the UK.

Toby met the silver Olympic medalist at an aquatics centre to dive 30m in 30 minutes, and of course, we just had to broadcast the whole thing live on Facebook!