Trek the Great Wall of China for Global’s Make Some Noise

Walking the spectacular Great Wall of China is a bucket list classic - and now you can make it happen, and you'll raise money for Heart’s charity, Global's Make Some Noise!

From 30th March - 7th April 2019, you can join us on a once-in-a-lifetime trek along the Great Wall – and help us raise money for our charity, Global’s Make Some Noise.

Experience this ancient landmark, beyond the realms usually visited by tourists.

This unique Great Wall adventure will take you across the woodland and terraced farmland of China’s stunning landscape, following the contours of the mountains in the remote areas north of Beijing.

This hugely rewarding, guided trek has been specially planned to suit the ability of most confident walkers.

By joining us for this incredible trip, you’ll be helping us to make some noise for small projects across the UK, doing brilliant work to change the lives of youngsters and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

In return, you’ll receive:

• International flights to and from the UK, meals and accommodation during the challenge.

• First-class support from the Make Some Noise team to help you reach your fundraising target. You’ll be put in contact with a dedicated member of staff, who’ll be on hand to advise you every step of the way.

• Fundraising materials including t-shirts, collection buckets and tins as requested.

• The opportunity to come and have an exclusive tour of the Heart studios to meet other participants ahead of your trek.

• A dedicated Facebook group, where you can get to know the other trekkers taking on this bucket-list challenge.

• Regular email updates packed with fundraising tips and tricks - and maybe even an appearance or two from some of your favourite Heart Radio presenters!

• A Global’s Make Some Noise t-shirt to wear with pride during your trek.

• A guarantee that the money you raise really will make a difference.

So, what are you waiting for? SIGN UP NOW!

To take part in this challenge, we ask for a non-refundable registration fee of £395 and a commitment to raise a minimum of £3,195 for Global’s Make Some Noise.

By registering to take part in the trek, you’ll receive first class support to ensure that you complete the training you need and ensure you exceed your fundraising target.

You’ll also be left with memories that last a lifetime, and a guarantee that the money you've raised will really make a difference. Want to know more? Complete the enquiry form below. Or you can give us a call on 0345 606 0990.