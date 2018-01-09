We Have A New Feel Good Weekend Line-Up!

We're excited to announce a brand new line-up for our weekend schedule.

Rochelle Humes will host a new Saturday afternoon show from 4pm – 7pm, turning up the feel good across the Heart network every weekend, starting this Saturday.

Following a successful career with The Saturdays, Rochelle has become one of the nation’s best loved TV presenters, fronting shows including Ninja Warrior UK, The Xtra Factor and Lorraine.

Last year, Rochelle covered for Emma Willis, co-presenting Sunday mornings with Stephen Mulhern.

Heart’s Club Classics will relaunch with Annaliese Dayes where she will be bringing you the biggest dance anthems every Friday and Saturday night from 7pm – 10pm.

Our brand new host, Lilah Parsons will making her debut on Heart this Friday, when she will keep the party going after Club Classics as the new host of Friday and Saturday nights on Heart from 10pm – 1am.

It doesn't stop there, our favourite Spice Girl Emma Bunton will host a brand new Sunday night show from 7pm!

Finally, Kevin Hughes will be a fresh new addition to Saturday afternoons from 1pm – 4pm, and James Stewart is the new host of our weekend overnight shows.

We can't wait to turn up the feel good every weekend!