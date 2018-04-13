Almost 40 calls to Police Scotland after Suzanne Pilley murder re-appeal

Mum and sister of murdered Edinburgh bookkeeper Suzanne Pilley break 8 year silence 01:47

By Connor Gillies

Detectives trying to find the body of a murdered woman from Edinburgh have had almost 40 new calls, Heart has been told.

Suzanne Pilley's remains have never been found after her killing almost 8 years ago.

The 38 year old vanished on her way to work in Edinburgh in 2010. Two years later, her ex lover David Gilroy was found guilty of her murder.

He has refused to reveal where he dumped her body - but it's thought she could be buried in a forest in rural Argyll.

Last month Police Scotland launched a fresh appeal for information.

Officers have told us they have received almost 40 calls and are "very encouraged" with the information.

Detective Superintendent Stuart Houston said: "I'm very encouraged by the positive response we have had to the appeal we issued last month.

"We have taken almost 40 calls which are all being assessed and further inquiries carried out as appropriate.

"Even after almost eight years, I'm pleased that people are still willing to come forward with any information that could help us find Suzanne and I would appeal to anyone who has not yet watched the videos to please do so, think back to May 2010 and call or email us if you think you could assist."