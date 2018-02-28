Beast from the East: Scots told "Do Not Travel"

Hundreds of schools across Scotland have been forced to shut because of The Beast From The East, with heavy snow battering huge parts of the country.

We could see the weather warning upgraded to the highest Red level - the first time that would ever have happened here.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said amber alerts for snow and freezing winds from the early hours of Wednesday could be changed to red for extreme weather in certain areas, with motorists urged not to travel.

Mr Yousaf told Heart: "Avoid travel. The message is simple.

"Wednesday and in to Thursday we will see some of the most treacherous conditions that we have seen in Scotland for a long, long time.

"Intense snow, heavy depths of snow and a wind chill that will make the weather in some parts feel in some parts close to the minus mid-teens."

Schools and nurseries in all of the following council areas are closed:

Inverclyde

West Dunbartonshire

Glasgow

South Lanarkshire

North Lanarkshire

Stirling

Falkirk

East Renfrewshire

East Dunbartonshire

Fife

Edinburgh

West Lothian

East Lothian

Clackmannanshire

Midlothian

Borders

Renfrewshire

Forecasters said the entire east coast, central belt and as far west as Greenock are being hit - while the worst affected areas could see up to 40cm of snow and a wind chill of minus 10C.

Police Scotland has urged motorists in affected areas not to travel by road, however other transport services are likely to be impacted.

A red weather warning means a high potential of "widespread damage", travel and power disruption and risk to life.

Met Office advice for such alerts is to "avoid dangerous areas and follow the advice of the emergency services and local authorities".

As the so-called "Beast from the East" hit Scotland on Tuesday, travel routes saw disruption caused by difficult driving conditions while some areas had power cuts.

Giving a forecast for Wednesday and Thursday north of the border, Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: "With the snow coming increasingly aligned into bands accompanied by strong winds there is the risk of blizzards and the risk of really significant snow accumulations building up - 5cm to 10cm widely (in the amber area) with 15cm to 25cm locally and the potential for the hills to see 40cm of snowfall building up by the end of Thursday.

"Maximum temperatures on Wednesday will be barely above freezing and adding in that keen easterly wind it will feel more like minus 10C."