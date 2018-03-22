EXCLUSIVE: Dunblane Family To Fly To Florida To Meet School Shooting Campaigners

By Connor Gillies

Heart can exclusively reveal loved ones of the Dunblane massacre are to travel to Florida to meet victims of the recent school shooting.

We are taking Alison Crozier, whose 5 year old daughter Emma was murdered in 1996, and Emma's brother Jack, to Parkland.

Last week, on the 22nd anniversary of the shootings in Dunblane, survivors and families sent an open letter to Parkland where 17 people died in the Valentine's Day massacre.

In Scotland the children - aged just five and six - and teacher Gwen Mayor were murdered by a gunman opened fire on a gym class at Dunblane Primary School on March 13, 1996.

Alison and Jack Crozier will fly across the Atlantic to meet those involved in the campaign for change in America and outline how the Stirlingshire tragedy led to the UK enforcing some of the strictest firearms legislation in the world.

Heart's Connor Gillies will join them on the trip. This is his report.

Last week, the families in Dunblane posted a video of relatives, including siblings and parents of those killed, reading the letter on the Dunblane Stands with Parkland Facebook page on the "most poignant" day of the year for those in the Scottish town.

They say "change can happen" and wish the US students "wisdom and strength" for their campaign against gun violence.

The shootings in the US have sparked a public outcry, with students meeting President Donald Trump and organising marches demanding tighter gun controls.

This weekend hundreds will march in Edinburgh in solidarity with the 'March For Our Lives' rally in Washington D.C.