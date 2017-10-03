First Athletes Chosen To Represent Scotland At 2018 Commonwealth Games

The first athletes chosen to represent Team Scotland at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games have been announced.

A total of 31 athletes have been confirmed after being nominated by Scottish Swimming and Bowls Scotland.

More than 6,600 athletes and officials from 70 nations and territories will travel to Australia for the 11-day sporting and cultural event, starting on April 4 2018.

Jon Doig OBE, Team Scotland Chef de Mission, said: "We are delighted to welcome our first athletes to Team Scotland 2018. We are off to a strong start with swimming and lawn bowls, two of Scotland's most successful Commonwealth Games sports with a track record of success in Australia. They are also two of Australia's top sports, so we can count on a fantastic atmosphere and tough competition in Gold Coast.

"Congratulations to all athletes selected and we look forward to Team Scotland 2018 taking shape over the coming months."

On the swimming team is a mix of youth and experience, with 13 of the 21 swimmers having competed at Glasgow 2014 and a number of young talents making the list for the first time.

Ross Murdoch and Dan Wallace will defend their Commonwealth Games titles down under, with Hannah Miley aiming to make it three 400m Individual Medley titles in a row, which would be a record for any sport.

Five men and five women make up the Lawn Bowls team competing at the Broadbeach Bowls Club.

Scotland's bowlers returned from the 2016 World Championships with five medals from eight events and had the chance to test themselves on the greens of Broadbeach at the Eight Nations Invitational earlier this year.

Aileen Campbell, Minister for Public Health and Sport, said: "Congratulations to the athletes chosen to represent Scotland at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. Swimming and lawn bowls helped us to our record medal haul in Glasgow and I have no doubt both sports will contribute to further success."

SELECTED ATHLETES

AQUATICS (21):

Name - Hometown / Lives

:: Craig Benson - Livingston / Stirling

:: Mark Campbell - Peterhead / Aberdeen

:: Sean Campsie - Livingston / Falkirk

:: Euan Inglis - Aberdeen / Edinburgh

:: Kieran McGuckin - Falkirk / Edinburgh

:: Scott McLay - Perth / Stirling

:: Craig McLean - Livingston / Stirling

:: Craig McNally - Edinburgh / Glasgow

:: Stephen Milne - Perth / Perth

:: Ross Murdoch - Balfron / Stirling

:: Duncan Scott - Alloa / Stirling

:: Mark Szaranek - Glenrothes / Florida, USA

:: Calum Tait - Milngavie / Edinburgh

:: Jack Thorpe - Milngavie / Edinburgh

:: Dan Wallace - Edinburgh / Edinburgh

:: Kathleen Dawson - Warrington / Stirling

:: Lucy Hope - Jedburgh/ Edinburgh

:: Keanna MacInnes - Edinburgh / Edinburgh

:: Hannah Miley - Inverurie / Aberdeen

:: Corrie Scott - Strathaven / Edinburgh

:: Cassie Wild - Edinburgh / Mold

Staff:

:: Lindsay Lewis - Team Manager

:: Alan Lynn - Team Coach/Lead

:: Ann Dickson - Swimming Coach

:: Chris Jones - Swimming Coach

:: Steven Tigg - Swimming Coach

:: Ian Wright - Swimming Coach

LAWN BOWLS (10):

Name - Hometown / Lives

:: Caroline Brown - Motherwell / Motherwell

:: Lesley Doig - Strathmiglo / Newburgh

:: Claire Johnston - Irvine / Auchinleck

:: Stacey McDougall - Dalkeith / Woodburn

:: Kay Moran - Glasgow / Shell Cove, New South Wales

:: Darren Burnett - Arbroath / Arbroath

:: Ronnie Duncan - Bonnyrigg / Lasswade

:: Paul Foster - Troon / Troon

:: Alex Marshall - Tranent / Tranent

:: Derek Oliver - Cockenzie / Cockenzie

Staff:

:: Ricky Taylor - Team Manager

:: David Gourlay - Head Coach

:: George Sneddon - Coach

:: Sandra McLeish - Coach