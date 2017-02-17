Funeral For "Kind & Funny" Cameron Logan

The funeral of Cameron Logan will take place later, more than a month after he was killed in a fire at his parents' house in Milngavie on New Year's Day.

The 23 year old's friends will form a guard of honour outside Clydebank Crematorium this afternoon.

A proud Scot, Cameron's coffin will be draped in a saltire and a piper will play as he is brought inside.

Cameron will not make his final journey alone. The ashes of his beloved dog Gomez, who also died in the blaze, will be placed in the coffin so they can always be together.

Cameron's girlfriend Rebecca Williams, who's our colleague, told Heart: "Cameron was a teddy bear.

"He had such a big personality, but with a sensitive soul. And he was so funny and kind.

"He had an amazing ability to make people smile and feel good about themselves.

"He was always trying to improve himself and expand his horizons, something I really admired in him.

"He'd finished university with his best ever marks in his final exams, and wanted to join the police to become a detective. I have no doubt he would have achieved it.

"I am so proud to have been his girlfriend. He was the love of my life."

The couple had been to a Hogmanay party in Milngavie and returned to the family home at 4am - around 3 hours before the fire started.

Cameron's parents managed to escape the blaze, and Rebecca was rescued from the house by Cameron's dad David and neighbours.

She was critically ill, suffering serious injuries, and is continuing her recovery with her family and friends around her.

26 year old Blair Logan has appeared in court to face charges including his brother's murder and the attempted murder of his parents and Rebecca.