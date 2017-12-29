Glasgow Airport reopens after suspending flights because of snow

Glasgow Airport Forced To Close Due To Snow 00:46

Flights were suspended at one of Scotland's busiest airports for more than an hour as blizzard conditions gripped western parts of the country.

Up to 5cm of snow fell overnight leading to Glasgow Airport suspending flights.

Forecasters predict those conditions will head eastwards before turning into sleet and rain.

Glasgow Airport said in a tweet: "We regret that operations are temporarily suspended at the airport. We advise passengers to check with their airline for updates and apologise for any disruption."

It comes as yellow warnings for snow and ice have been put in place across large parts of the country.

A Met Office spokeswoman said: "Temperatures dropped quite a bit last night creating some fair amounts of snow coming through.

"As we continue that should start to pull away eastwards, we should see some milder air, turning to a watery mix of precipitation.

"By evening time it should be mostly dry."

Overnight the Met Office measured 5cm of snow in Altnaharra in the Highlands, 4cm in Drumalbin, South Lanarkshire, while Bishopton, Renfrewshire, had 2cm by 8am.

Forecasters have predicted spells of snow to fall across the southern half of Scotland up until 3pm on Friday.

Some roads and railways are expected to be affected leading to longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

Meanwhile the north, north east and Shetland Islands have had a yellow warning of ice in place since 3pm on Thursday, which is set to last until midday on Friday.

The airport later tweeted: "The airport is now open and operational again. Our winter operations team will remain on standby throughout the day to monitor weather conditions"

(Video credit: Kirsty Matheson)