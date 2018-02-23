Fewer than half of Scots revenge porn criminals being caught
23 February 2018, 06:00
Heart has discovered the majority of revenge porn criminals in Scotland are getting away with it.
A new law tackling the crime came into effect in July 2017.
Anyone convicted of disclosing or threatening to disclose an intimate photo or video face a maximum penalty of five years in prison.
There were 225 cases in the first six months, but , just 89 were solved by Police Scotland.
The offence covers situations where someone shares filmed or still images of another person in an intimate situation.
This includes images taken in private where someone is nude or clothed only in underwear, or showing a person engaged in a sexual act.
Glasgow mum Vonny Leclerc was the victim of revenge porn
The law, passed unanimously by MSPs, is aimed at addressing a growing problem, as easy access to devices like smartphones means pictures and videos taken with the expectation of privacy can now far more easily be shared publicly online through outlets such as social media.