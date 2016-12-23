LISTEN: Mum of murdered Clydebank teen 'struggling' on day of killer's appeal

Gusts Of 90mph Forecast As Storm Barbara Hits UK
Scotland is braced for the arrival of Storm Barbara, with winds of 90mph expected to batter some parts of the country.
The man who murdered Clydebank schoolgirl Paige Doherty's appealing his sentence this morning.
Roll shop owner John Leathem was ordered to serve a minimum of 27 years in prison for killing the 15-year-old.
The 32 year old stabbed Paige to death inside his deli in the West Dunbartonshire town in March.
The child killer's appeal hearing will be held in Edinburgh.
Paige's mum Pamela Munro has told our reporter Connor Gillies she is praying for justice:
Passing sentence, Judge Lady Rae said: "What you did was truly reprehensible.
"It is impossible to comprehend how an apparently happily married man, with a young child, who is running a successful business, is capable of such an horrific level of violence."
A street in St Andrews which leads to the first tee of the Old Course has been named the most expensive in Scotland.
Projects to support children and families coping with disabilities, mental health problems and the challenges associated with poverty are among those sharing in grants worth £15 million.
Glaswegian chef Gary Maclean has been named MasterChef: The Professionals champion.
