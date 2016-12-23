LISTEN: Mum of murdered Clydebank teen 'struggling' on day of killer's appeal

By Connor Gillies, 23rd December 2016, 05:00

paige doherty

Comments

The man who murdered Clydebank schoolgirl Paige Doherty's appealing his sentence this morning.

Roll shop owner John Leathem was ordered to serve a minimum of 27 years in prison for killing the 15-year-old.

The 32 year old stabbed Paige to death inside his deli in the West Dunbartonshire town in March.

The child killer's appeal hearing will be held in Edinburgh.

Paige's mum Pamela Munro has told our reporter Connor Gillies she is praying for justice:

Passing sentence, Judge Lady Rae said: "What you did was truly reprehensible.

"It is impossible to comprehend how an apparently happily married man, with a young child, who is running a successful business, is capable of such an horrific level of violence."

Most Viewed Pictures On Heart

Recently Played Tracks

To listen live, choose your preferred location:

Go

On TV: Feel-Good Christmas!

9:30am - 11am

Watch heart TV

  • Wham! Last Christmas

    09:34

    iTunes

  • Robbie Williams Heart Live with Robbie Williams Part 2

    09:15

  • Robbie Williams Heart Live with Robbie Williams Part 1

    09:01

  • Lady Antebellum A Holly Jolly Christmas

    08:58

    iTunes

Don't Miss

Heart VIP

Local

Autumn Weather

Find your local four day weather report here.

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Shopping Our Advertisers

Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart Scotland- East.

Follow Heart on Twitter