Milngavie Murder Detectives Follow 'Definite' Line Of Inquiry

13th January 2017, 14:28

murder

Comments

Detectives searching for a killer in Milngavie have told Heart they are following a 'definite' line of inquiry.

Cameron Logan, 23, was killed in a fire murder at his family home on New Year's Day.

His partner Rebecca Williams, who is our colleague at Heart, is in a stable condition in hospital.

The East Dunbartonshire fire happened after the couple returned from a Hogmanay party.

It also resulted in psychology student  Mr Logan's parents being treated for smoke inhalation and caused the death of the family dog.

Police were called to the fire in Achray Place at 7.25am on January 1 and have confirmed it was deliberate act which is being treated as murder and attempted murder.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "We can confirm we are following a definite line of inquiry".

 

 

Most Viewed Pictures On Heart

Recently Played Tracks

To listen live, choose your preferred location:

Go

On TV: Club Classics: Guess The Year!

3pm - 6pm

Watch heart TV

  • Livin' Joy Don't Stop Moving

    Now

    iTunes

  • The Jacksons Blame It On The Boogie

    16:01

    iTunes

  • Nelly Hot In Herre

    15:57

    iTunes

  • Baby D Let Me Be Your Fantasy

    15:55

    iTunes

Don't Miss

Heart VIP

Local

Autumn Weather

Find your local four day weather report here.

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Shopping Our Advertisers

Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart Scotland- East.

Follow Heart on Twitter