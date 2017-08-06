Missing Man's Body Found In Street He Was Last Seen

The body of a man who'd been missing for more than a month in Falkirk has been found at an address in the same street where he was last seen.

Arnold Mouat was reported missing on July 7th from a property in Panbrae Road in Bo'ness. He was thought to have disappeared from there during the night.

His disappearance sparked a major operation, including sniffer dogs, police divers, the force helicopter and search parties involving members of the public.

On the four week anniversary, detectives renewed their appeal for information, saying they were looking for a key piece of information to lead to the 64 year old.

They've now confirmed remains were discovered yesterday afternoon at a house in Panbrae Road. They are yet to be formally identified, but officers believe they are those of Mr Mouat and are no longer treating him as a missing person.

His death is currently being treated as unexplained, however the circumstances are not believed to be suspicious. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.



Superintendent Martin Fotheringham of Forth Valley Division said: "This is a tragic set of circumstances and our thoughts and sympathies are with the Mouat family as they come to terms with their loss.



"Following a review of our response to this incident, Police Scotland has referred this matter to the Police Investigations & Review Commissioner.



"We will provide them with all the necessary assistance and support they require during their investigation."



"I would like to thank those members of the public and media who responded to our appeal for information, in particular those who assisted with searching for Mr Mouat.



"We are continuing to support Mr Mouat's family with dedicated family liaison officers and will continue to offer any assistance we can throughout this difficult time."