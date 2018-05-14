Murder cops investigate after Ayrshire woman found dead at roadside

The death of a woman whose body was found in a wooded area beside a road is being treated by police as suspicious.

The body of Annalise Johnstone, 22, was found near the B8062 between Auchterarder and Dunning in Perthshire at 12.05pm on Thursday.

Ms Johnstone, from Ardrossan in Ayrshire, left home around 5pm on Wednesday and travelled to the Tayside area.

She was last seen near Ruthven Court, Auchterarder, around 10pm that day having been dropped off there.

Police are keen to trace a silver-coloured Ford Galaxy motor vehicle, registration ST67 HXL, which is linked to the enquiry, and hope to recover Ms Johnstone's mobile phone.

They are treating the death as suspicious and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Detective Superintendent James Smith, senior investigating officer, said: "I would like to take this opportunity to offer my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Annalise at this time. We have specialist officers assisting the family through these difficult times.

"Our enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this death and I would like to appeal to anyone who may have any information to come forward.

"We are also looking to trace her iPhone 5S mobile phone which is lime green in colour, within a red flip style case, and a small wallet which has the Marvel superheroes thereon.

"A clear bag of medication which is 4-5 inches in size which will have a sticker on it with Annalise's name is also missing."

He added: "We are doing everything we can to try and find out what has happened to Annalise and would seek the assistance of the public in that respect.

"Please get in touch with us even if you think your information may not be relevant to the enquiry, it may prove vital in establishing what has happened to Annalise."

Police said officers are carrying out forensic examinations as well as reviewing CCTV and speaking to the local community in and around the area.

Chief Inspector Ian Scott, local area commander for Perth and Kinross, said: "We are aware the incident may raise concerns in Perthshire and the wider community but I would like to take the opportunity to reassure the public that there will be a visible police presence whilst investigations are carried out.

"I would like to thank the local community for their patience whilst this is ongoing and if anyone has any concerns or information, they should speak to an officer."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or e-mail oprupestris@scotland.pnn.police.uk.