One of Scotland's top cops back at work after suspension

8 March 2018, 16:21

Bernard Higgins

One of Scotland's top police officers has returned to work after a period of suspension, his lawyer has said.

Assistant Chief Constable (ACC) Bernard Higgins was stood down from his duties by the Scottish Police Authority in November, with a number of criminal and misconduct allegations made against him.

His solicitor said he has now returned to work - despite two Police Investigations and Review Commissioner probes still ongoing.

Callum Anderson, of Levy & MacRae, said: "ACC Higgins is pleased to return to his duties.

"He has fully co-operated with every stage of the investigation and provided a substantial body of evidence to the (Scottish Police) Authority to demonstrate that all of the anonymous unspecific allegations against him are entirely without foundation."

