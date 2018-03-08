One of Scotland's top cops back at work after suspension
8 March 2018, 16:21
One of Scotland's top police officers has returned to work after a period of suspension, his lawyer has said.
Assistant Chief Constable (ACC) Bernard Higgins was stood down from his duties by the Scottish Police Authority in November, with a number of criminal and misconduct allegations made against him.
His solicitor said he has now returned to work - despite two Police Investigations and Review Commissioner probes still ongoing.
Callum Anderson, of Levy & MacRae, said: "ACC Higgins is pleased to return to his duties.
"He has fully co-operated with every stage of the investigation and provided a substantial body of evidence to the (Scottish Police) Authority to demonstrate that all of the anonymous unspecific allegations against him are entirely without foundation."