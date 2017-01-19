REVEALED: Top Scots Judge Orders Review After Blunder Delays Major Murder Sentencing Hearing

UK Minister Urged To Meet Job Centre Users On Closures Plan
Scotland's Employability Minister has urged his UK counterpart to meet with those who use Jobcentres threatened with closure before any decision on their future is made.
Heart has learned a top Scottish judge has ordered a review after sentencing on a major murder trial was delayed over a transport blunder.
An error by the Scottish Prison Service resulted in the justice system being disrupted for hours at the High Court in Livingston.
Officials sent the wrong truck to get Steven Jackson to his hearing, where Lady Rae eventually locked him up for 26 years for killing and dismembering his victim in Montrose.
The senior judge is now demanding full answers in a formal report.
Jackson, 40, landed around 10 hammer blows on Kimberley MacKenzie's head before stabbing her about 40 times.
He then cut up the 37-year-old's body in a bath, before dumping the parts in bins in Angus, in October 2015 with the help of his partner.
Connor Gillies reports:
Shadow Justice Secretary Douglas Ross, said: "It is unbelievable that so many errors could be made with a very dangerous criminal who was coming to be sentenced.
"People will find it incredible that important sentencing had to be delayed because of these errors."
A spokesperson for the Scottish Prison Service said: "We do not comment on individual prisoners. SPS recognises that the correct booking information was not passed to G4S.
"We will work with G4S to review what happened in this case to prevent similar issues arising in the future."
A G4S spokesman, said: "Unfortunately, the booking form we received from Scottish Prison Service staff at Barlinnie Prison didn't have the correct information regarding the prisoner's mobility which led to the delay in sending the correct vehicle.
"We will work with SPS to review what happened in this case to prevent similar issues arising in the future."
Finance Secretary Derek Mackay has been told to boost spending on key areas such as education, mental health and the police by about £400 million if he wants the Liberal Democrats to back his Budget.
Lloyds Banking Group has been named the top employer in Scotland for promoting lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) diversity.
Audiences can choose from more than 300 events and screenings at this year's Glasgow Film Festival, including some ''absolutely brilliant experiences'', organisers have said.
