Special Report: This Is The Reality Of Immigration Raids In Trump's America

This Is The Reality Of Immigration Raids In Trump's America

02:12

By Connor Gillies

Heart has seen first hand how immigration officials are carrying out raids across America.

240,255 undocumented workers were removed from the US in 2016, but sweeps on farms are becoming more common now President Trump is in the White House.

During the election campaign, he famously said: "We have some bad hombres here and we are going to get them out."

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency claim businesses who hire illegal workers are "creating a pull factor for illegal immigration", but one woman told LBC she "lives in fear" of her husband being deported.

In the video above you can watch Hearts Connor Gillies investigating the reality of immigration in rural Wisconsin.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kevin De Bruyne signs new Manchester City deal until 2023

Sir Bobby Charlton 'deeply saddened' by Jimmy Armfield death

Olivier Giroud transfer interests Borussia Dortmund

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News