Special Report: This Is The Reality Of Immigration Raids In Trump's America

This Is The Reality Of Immigration Raids In Trump's America 02:12

By Connor Gillies

Heart has seen first hand how immigration officials are carrying out raids across America.

240,255 undocumented workers were removed from the US in 2016, but sweeps on farms are becoming more common now President Trump is in the White House.

During the election campaign, he famously said: "We have some bad hombres here and we are going to get them out."

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency claim businesses who hire illegal workers are "creating a pull factor for illegal immigration", but one woman told LBC she "lives in fear" of her husband being deported.

