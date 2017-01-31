Teenage boy found in Dumbarton bushes after escaping from human traffickers

Woman Killed In Hit-And-Run Named As Police Search Continues
A woman killed in a hit-and-run crash has been named by police.
A teenager has been found cowering in bushes in Dumbarton after escaping from human traffickers.
Police Scotland say the young boy ran for an hour to try and get to safety after bursting out of a car last week.
He is believed to have arrived in Scotland after being snatched from Vietnam and transported via Russia.
The youngster is now in the care of social services at West Dunbartonshire Council.
Detectives are appealing for information from anyone who was on a footpath near to Overtoun House on Monday, January 16.
Police have appealed for help to trace a missing teenage girl who is believed to have travelled to Scotland from her home in Hertfordshire.
The Scottish Government will not change the law to give teachers more power to search pupils following the death of schoolboy Bailey Gwynne.
A £5,000 reward is being offered for information about the shooting of a man after he dropped his child off at school.
