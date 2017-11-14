The I'm A Celeb Line Up Has Been Revealed And Here's Who's Going In!

By Alice Westoby

It's almost that time of year again and here are the celebs facing the jungle challenges.

This Sunday our favourite Geordie duo, Ant and Dec, will be live from Australia again for another year of sticking celebrities in a jungle and asking them to take part in bush tucker trials...and we can't wait!

Now we know both Ant and Dec are confirmed to host and we have Joel Dommett and Scarlett Moffatt joining the Extra Camp Line up we have been desperate to find out what famous faces will be populating Snake Rock this year.

So without further ado, here are the celebs taking on the jungle this year...

Amir Khan

Former light-welterweight boxing world champion Amir Khan is taking on the jungle critters this year. He might brave in the ring but how will he fare face to face with some of Australia's creepiest crawlies in a bush tucker trial?

Jack Maynard

You probably don't know who he is but we bet your teenage daughter does! Jack Maynard is a YouTuber as well as brother to singer Connor Maynard and is the youngest heading into camp this year.

Jennie McAlpine

Most famous for her role as Fiz Brown on Coronation Street, she's now swapping the cobbles for the jungle as she flies to Australia to take part in this year's I'm A Celebrity.

Shappi Khorsandi

British comedian and author, Shappi Khorsandi - full name Shaparak Khorsandi - is joining this year's bunch of contestants and has already revealed she isn't scared of creepy crawlies! The proof will be in the pudding if she gets nominated for a trial...

Vanessa White

The Saturdays star Vanessa is heading to Oz to take on the jungle! We wonder if bandmates including Frankie Bridge will be cheering her on at home? After all, she's no stranger to the jungle after her husband Wayne Bridge took part last year.

Stanley Johnson

Yes, the father of Conservative MP and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is heading into the jungle. We're not sure whether having a politician as a son technically makes you a celebrity, but we're excited to see how Stanley will take to life in the bush!

Jamie Lomas

The Hollyoaks hunk will certainly provide the eye candy down by the creek this year. He was previously married to fellow soap actress Kym Marsh but they split back in 2014. Will a jungle romance be on the cards for him?

Dennis Wise

Former Chelsea and England footballer Dennis Wise is one of the biggest names on this years list. He played for his country 21 times and follows a line of famous sportsmen who have taken on the jungle including Jimmy Bullard and Kieron Dyer.

Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo

One of the other youngsters on this year's line up is 22-year-old Georgia Toffolo who is affectionately known as Toff by her friends. She is no stranger to reality TV having risen to fame on Made In Chelsea and starred on shows such as Celebs Go Dating.

Rebekah Vardy

WAG Rebekah Vardy was apparently one of the first to sign up for this years series. She is married to Leicester City and England footballer Jamie Vardy and is known for her outspoken ways. Will she cause any camp drama?

Let us know below who you've got your money on to win already!