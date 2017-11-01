Alan Carr Won Halloween Dressed As Gemma Collins in THAT Dress!

By Alice Westoby

The comedian dressed up as woman of the moment, Gemma Collins, in that infamous orange dress.

Waking up on November 1st is great for the sole reason of being able to see all the incredible Halloween costumes celebs wore the night before.

Each year they get more and more creative and wacky but this year our award for King of Halloween goes to....Alan Carr!

The 41-year-old comic joined the rest of British showbiz to attend Jonathan Ross's Halloween party but definitely had the best outfit of the bunch.

He dressed as woman of the moment, TOWIE star Gemma Collins, in THAT infamous orange dress, blonde wig and bloodied the look up a bit as it is Halloween after all.

Alan Carr arrives at the party dressed as Gemma Collins | Picture: Getty

He pulled out all the stops recreating the iconic look which was a dusty orange colour dress featuring shoulder pads and a sparkly trim running all the way down the front.

Alan also finished the look off in true Essex style with a pair of sky high platform boots - we think he almost looked better than the real GC!

Gemma took to Instagram the morning after the party to express how honoured she was that the funnyman had chosen to copy her look as she posted a photo of him in costume alongside a caption which read:

"Alan Carr I love you this is pure jokes ha ha ha made my night x dressing up as me what an honour"

Other faces that attended Jonathan Ross's star studded soiree included Ed Sheeran who dressed as a pimp, Claudia Schiffer who dressed as a space girl, Holly Willoughby as a unicorn and Nichole Scherzinger who was Cleopatra.