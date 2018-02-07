Amanda Holden Champions Girl Power With This Rare Snap Of Her Daughters

By Alice Westoby

The Britain's Got Talent judge uploaded a gorgeous picture of her and her daughters.

Amanda Holden keeps her family life relatively private, despite starring all over our stages and screens.

But the Britain's Got Talent judge recently gave us a glimpse into her personal life when she shared this gorgeous snap of her and her two daughters on a family holiday.

In the photo, which she uploaded to Instagram, she is seen on holiday with daughters Lexie, 12, and Hollie, 6, as they enjoyed the sunshine.

But this upload wasn't without good reason as she accompanied the snap with an inspirational quote in honour of the yesterday's special day marking 100 years since women were given the right to vote.

The caption reads: "To all the little girls and big ones! Never doubt that you are valuable and powerful and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world to pursue and achieve your own dreams."

Although this picture was taken in a sunnier location, Amanda is currently travelling up and down the UK with the BGT team looking for the next talented bunch of Brits vying for a slot at the Royal Variety Performance.

Britain's Got Talent will be back on our TV's this Easter.