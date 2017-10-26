WATCH! Amanda Holden's Embarrassing Fail Interviewing Astronaut Tim Peake

26 October 2017, 16:23

Amanda Holden Tim Peake

By Naomi Berners

Oh Amanda.

Poor Amanda Holden made a bit of a boo-boo during her This Morning presenting duties.

The BGT judge is taking the reigns of the show alongside Ben Shephard, whilst Holly and Phil take a half-term break. 

The duo were joined by astronaut Tim Peake, who spent 6 months in space from the end of 2015 to mid-2016. His journey was so well documented that we were even treated to a New Year's message from him at the International Space Station, which was broadcast on TV.

READ MORE: Tim Peake Reveals Tricky Astronaut Brain Teaser - Can YOU Work It Out?!

Amanda must have missed this (and quite possibly every other single bit of coverage) when she asked Major Peake a rather embarrassingly inaccurate question.

  

She asked 'When you went to the moon did you take a piece of the moon and bring it back home with you? Are you allowed to?'

To which Tim Peake politely replied "So I wasn't on the moon, I was in the Space Station."

Ah.

via GIPHY

Quickly trying to cover up the blunder, Amanda then continued her questioning with a follow-up in the form of: "So you never got off? There was nothing floating about that you could steal?"

The good-natured astronaut explained that no, due to a highly controlled environment, he did not, and no, there was not.

Fans of the programme were not so polite in glossing over Amanda's slip-up:

Some went full force on the mockery:

