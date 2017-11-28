Ant And Dec Delivered Some Amazing News On Last NIght's I'm A Celeb!

The pair confirmed the news we had all been hoping for...

After Ant McPartlin's stint in rehab this year many fans of I'm A Celeb were worried that he might not make it to Australia to host this year's show alongside Declan Donnelly.

Thankfully he has and we are now in week two of this year's jungle stint and now Ant and Dec have revealed some other exciting news about their TV commitments.

There will definitely be another series of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway!

The pair broke the news as part of a skit during last night's show in which Ant moaned that the campmates have had so many different t-shirts to wear as part of this year's challenges that he wondered who was paying.

Dec joked that Ant was paying for it and said "Has nobody told you? You've given up your fee for the next series of Saturday Night Takeaway!".

Ant then played along and said: "So I'm doing the next series of Saturday Night Takeaway for free?" before Dec cheekily replied: "Don't be daft! You're getting one of these t-shirts with Kez's face on".

This of course refers to the 'election' style t-shirts worn by former Scottish Labour Leader Kex Dugdale's team during the challenge 'Battle For 10 Downing Creek".

This is great news! We can't wait to see the boys back in their suits on our telly every Saturday night in the new year.