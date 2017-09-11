Ant McPartlin Is Spotted Out And About With His Best Friend...But It's Not Dec!

11 September 2017, 11:46

The Geordie presenter was spotted out and about near his home in London.

TV presenter Ant McPartlin was spotted out and about appearing to be on the mend after his recent stint in rehab alongside his trusty dog Harley.

The Geordie star has recently been in rehab due to an addiction to prescription drugs but after being discharged he is set to be fully on the mend and ITV have even confirmed he will be returning alongside his TV partner in crime Declan Donnelly to host I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here.

But when he was spotted out and about near his London home walking dog Harley, many fans were quick to point out Ant's knee brace from the botched operation which caused the addiction.

After he left rehab he revealed how his dog Harley helped massively during the recovery process. 

Ant McPartlin walking his dog

Picture: FameFlynet

He said: "They allowed him to come into rehab after I’d done a month working with the team. I missed him so much."

“It was decided not to see your spouse because you’re not meant to. But I made quite an impassioned plea to get my dog in."

“He stayed over for a couple of nights and lifted everybody’s spirits. The following month was more plain sailing after that.”

He entered a rehab facility in June after struggling with addiction for two years post operation and was open to fans about his battle and admitted he was overwhelmed by support from fans.


