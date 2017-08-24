Ant McPartlin WILL Be Back To Present I'm A Celebrity In The Autumn

Ant McPartlin will be back at the helm of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! following his stint in rehab.

Ever since Ant McPartlin announced that he would be spending the summer months in rehab for treatment for his prescription drug and alcohol addiction, fans have been speculating whether he would be well enough to present I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in Autumn.

Ant, 41, has presented the show with his TV presenting partner Declan Donnelly, 41, for the past fourteen years.

Play Hilarious moment Dec tricks Ant on I'm A Celeb 01:21

So far, rumours have suggested that either Scarlett Moffatt or Holly Willoughby could be joining Dec for the prestigious presenting gig, or even Dec taking on the job on his own.

Now ITV boss, Kevin Lygo has confirmed that Ant will be returning to the series this year.

The director of programmes was asked at the Edinburgh Television Festival whether Ant will be returning to his presenting duties alongside co-host Dec when the show returns in mid-November.

Lygo replied: "How very dare you! Ant is doing really well and we’re expecting him to return to I’m a Celebrity, so we won’t be resting it."

The show usually runs for three weeks with the campmates being whittled down with daily eliminations which start after the first week.

No date has been confirmed for I’m A Celebrity 2017, but it’s likely to start in November and end in December 2017.