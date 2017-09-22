Ant McPartlin's Wife Is Still Devastated He 'Put Her Through Hell'

Wife of the Geordie TV star, Lisa Armstrong, is said to still be coming to terms with what her husband put her through.

It has been no secret that Ant McPartlin has had a tough year.

The Geordie TV presenter that is usually seen alongside his partner in crime Declan Donnelly spent two months in rehab after becoming addicted to prescription drugs following a knee operation.

But the time spent apart while recovering seems to have taken it's toll on the star's marriage and despite the pair being reunited in August, Lisa is still finding it hard to come to terms with what she was put through.

A source close to the Strictly Come Dancing make up artist told The Daily Star: "She’s had a rough year. And she’s made it clear it’s because of Ant."



"They’ve hardly been seen in public together since he came back from rehab a month ago. Lisa has really thrown herself into work at Strictly. She’s having lots of banter with the stars. But Ant isn’t mentioned much."



This has been revealed as the pair are about to spend time apart due to work commitments. Lisa will remain in London for Strictly Come Dancing while Ant will be jetting off to Australia in November for I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Ant hasn't shied away from the fact his breakdown has impacted wife Lisa and admitted to The Sun after he left rehab:

"‘I’ve put Lisa through hell with mood swings and depression and how it affects you. I’m very sorry about the effect it has on partners. This kind of stuff puts strains on any marriage."

"All I can say at the moment is that she’s been amazing — fantastic throughout."