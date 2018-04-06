Anton Du Beke has FINALLY revealed the names of his twins

Anton Du Beke

Strictly Come Dancing legend Anton Du Beke became a dad last year and has now finally revealed the names of his children.

Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke has finally revealed the names of his twins a YEAR after they were born.

The 51-year-old Strictly star chatted to Strictly host Tess Daly about the little ones in Heart's Confessions of a Celebrity School Run.

Read More: Anton Du Beke's tribute to Sir Bruce Forsythe might surprise fans

He joked that he wanted to call the twins Anton and Antoinette after himself but instead opted for George and Henrietta.

He and wife Hannah welcomed their little ones in March 2017 and as the twins have just turned one we are finally finding out their monikers.

During his car ride with Tess he also revealed how he's found his first year as a parent...

"Let me tell you what you don’t do anymore, you don’t 'pop' anywhere," he said.

"You don’t just go, ‘I’m popping to the shop. You don’t do any of that."

"And if you miss out, if you get the timings wrong and you go across bottle time or sleep time — disaster. The amount of times we’ve had to pull over in a street and do feeding times…

"'Don’t let them sleep before we get home! Don’t let them sleep before we get home!'"

Oh Anton, just wait until they get older and want to follow in your footsteps...running them to dance classes!

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

Amazon Prime LOTR

Amazon’s new TV series will be the most expensive ever

Disney Prince instagram

This man lost 70lbs and now he looks EXACTLY like a Disney Prince
Lila parsons debenhams

Get Lilah Parson's look in this £69 Debenhams dress

eternal

Louise Redknapp says she would never rule out an Eternal reunion
Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing signs up first celeb for the 2018 series