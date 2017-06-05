Ariana Grande's Cover Of Somewhere Over The Rainbow Will Move You To Tears

Ariana Grande closed her benefit concert, One Love Manchester, with an emotional version of Somewhere Over The Rainbow.

Ariana Grande struggled to hold back tears as she sang a cover of Somewhere Over The Rainbow to close her benefit concert in Manchester last night.

The 23-year-old put on the show of a lifetime for fans in a bid to raise money that will help support victims and their families following the explosion at one of her concerts just over two weeks ago.

The Into You singer was joined by a whole host of British and American artists who sang a mixture of duets with Ariana, as well as solo performances.

Stars including Robbie Williams, Take That, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Niall Horan, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, and Little Mix also took to the stage at the music extravaganza, where the net profits are set to be donated to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

Ariana also took to the stage with Parrs Wood High School Choir to sing a powerful and emotional version of her hit single My Everything.

Ariana supporting the young girl in the choir shows just what kinda woman she really is #OneLoveManchester https://t.co/tyx4sbuzwR pic.twitter.com/8a2zhNzmTv — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) June 4, 2017

Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and Justin Bieber all performed acoustic versions of some of their greatest hits, whilst Black Eyed Peas took to the stage to sing a poignant rendition of Where Is The Love?

will.i.am said during the song: "We are here, we are together, and we are one. Put one finger in the air. If you're about togetherness and oneness, put one finger in the air."

All of the artists who performed at the concert joined Ariana Grande for her performance of her hit One Last Time.