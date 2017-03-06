Play ADELE AND SIMON KONECKI WEDDING 00:34

Adele has been dropping hints that she's tied-the-knot with her baby daddy, Simon Konecki. Now it's official - but who is he?

Adele has confirmed that she IS married to Simon Konecki!

The 'Hello' hitmaker revealed she had tied the knot with her long term partner - with whom she shares four-year-old son Angelo - as she performed for fans in Brisbane, Australia.



Introducing her song 'Someone Like You', she told the crowd: "I could see in their eyes as they were listening to it on their headphones that it reminded them of something or someone.

"I was trying to remember how it was I felt at the beginning of the relationship that inspired that record because as bad as a break up can be, as bitter and horrible and messy as it can be, that feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth, and I am addicted to that feeling.

"Obviously I can’t go through with those feelings because I’m married now. I’ve found my next person."

Adele already has a four-year-old son, Angelo, with Simon.

Who is Adele's husband?

Born in New York, 42-year-old Simon Konecki but moved to London when he was just 10.

Simon used to be a director of EBS, where he manages teams of senior brokers at Lehman Brothers. However, he gave it all up to co-found Life Water, an eco friendly brand of bottled water in the UK, with his friend Lucas White.

The pals then went on the set up the charity Drop4Drop which campaigns to provide clean water in poor countries.

Believe it or not, it was Ed Sheeran who introduce Simon to Adele back in 2011. Despite being on a break from working (and vowing to stay single!) Adele hit it off wth Simon and a year later they welcomed their son Angelo.

Simon was previously married to stylist Clary Fisher between 2004 and 2008, with whom he shares a daughter.

Adele sent fans in a frenzy at the Grammy Awards when she appeared to reveal she had walked down the aisle, although some wondered if it was just a slip of the tongue as she later called Simon her "partner".

Collecting an award, she said: "Grammys, I appreciate it, the Academy, I love you, my manager, my husband and my son - you're the only reason I do it."

Meanwhile, a source previously claimed the couple had planned to marry over Christmas so Simon's daughter - who he has from a previous relationship - could be there.

They said: "The plan is to marry in Los Angeles. The wedding will be in one of the school holidays so Simon's daughter can attend. It's looking like it will be Christmas, but they want to keep details under wraps.

"Adele is not even wearing her engagement ring. They're a private couple and only want their nearest and dearest there."