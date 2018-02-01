Aston Merrygold Has Picked The Cutest Name For His New Baby

The former JLS star and Strictly Come Dancing contestant has welcomed his new baby.

Aston Merrygold and his fiancee Sarah Lou Richards have just welcomed a baby boy into the world!

The pair became parents for the first time on Tuesday and former JLS singer Aston took to Instagram to share the name they chose for their little one, Grayson Jax Merrygold.

He captioned the adorable post: "Grayson Jax Merrygold 30/01/2018 @sarahlourichards life is now complete". The couple apparently waited until their little one had arrived before finding out the sex so having a little boy was a total surprise to them.

Aston announced they were expecting back in September and and has also revealed that he wants to get a huge tattoo tribute to his new arrival on his back.

When asked if he would get a tattoo tribute to the little one, he told BANG Showbiz: Oh definitely. I'm not sure yet, I don't know honestly, I just think being as were going to all over the place anyway as soon as baby's here, so it's probably going to be another spontaneous one, probably with my whole back or something.'

